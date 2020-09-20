COVID-19: Pader Local Government Offices Closed After Eight Staff Test Positive

In short
According to Dr Layoo, only four offices among them that of the Resident District Commissioner, District Health Officer, Chief Administrative Officer and District Chairperson will remain open for daily businesses.
COVID-19: Pader Local Government Offices Closed After Eight Staff Test Positive20 Sep 2020, 14:17 Comments 176 Views Pader, Uganda Local government Health Northern Updates
Tagged with: Covid-19 pandemic in Pader
Mentioned: Pader District Local Government
