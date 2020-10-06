Christopher Kisekka
14:11

COVID-19 Pandemic Arouses Appreciation for Teachers

6 Oct 2020, 14:05 Comments 81 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates

In short
Samuel Kasumba Nsubuga, a father of five, admits that after several attempts, he failed to deliver what all along he thought was a simple task. Nsubuga says occasionally he could leave the house very annoyed or leave while the children were crying after beating them up for not grasping what he was teaching.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.