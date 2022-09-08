Covid-19 Pandemic Delays Meningitis Vaccination Campaigns in Africa

In short
While the World Health Organization-WHO set a target for countries to stop bacterial meningitis outbreaks by 2030, they report that the covid pandemic disrupted prevention and control services, with disease surveillance, laboratory confirmation of cases, and outbreak investigations all steeply declining.
Covid-19 Pandemic Delays Meningitis Vaccination Campaigns in Africa8 Sep 2022, 15:31 Comments 81 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: african meningitis belt
Mentioned: World Health Organisation (WHO)
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.