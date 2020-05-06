COVID-19: Parliament Economy Committee Tasked on Possible Rescue Package

In short
The Parliament National Economy Committee will in the next days be interfacing with sections of the Private Sector on the Covid-19 overall impact on the economy and among others discuss possibilities for a rescue package to Ugandans.
COVID-19: Parliament Economy Committee Tasked on Possible Rescue Package6 May 2020, 02:06 Comments 43 Views Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Login to license this image from 1$.
