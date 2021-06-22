Olive Nakatudde
COVID-19: Parliament to Close For Two Weeks

"Parliament of Uganda like the rest of the country has been affected by the second wave of Covid-19 with a positivity rate of 17 percent. As a mitigating measure in the prevention of Covid-19 infection, the administration of parliament in consultation with the office of the Speaker is closing parliament to Hon. Members of Parliament for a period of two weeks in order to disinfect the parliamentary building" reads part of the communication to the MPs.

 

