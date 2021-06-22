COVID-19: Parliament to Close For Two Weeks

In short
"Parliament of Uganda like the rest of the country has been affected by the second wave of Covid-19 with a positivity rate of 17 percent. As a mitigating measure in the prevention of Covid-19 infection, the administration of parliament in consultation with the office of the Speaker is closing parliament to Hon. Members of Parliament for a period of two weeks in order to disinfect the parliamentary building" reads part of the communication to the MPs.
COVID-19: Parliament to Close For Two Weeks22 Jun 2021, 21:06 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Members of Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.