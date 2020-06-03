Stanley Ebele
20:16

COVID-19 Patient Attempts to Escape from Moroto Hospital

3 Jun 2020, 20:07 Comments 134 Views Moroto, Uganda Health Misc Updates
health workers inspecting the treatment centre on Monday before three covid cases were brought in

health workers inspecting the treatment centre on Monday before three covid cases were brought in

In short
Sources who asked not to be named for fear of reprimand, said a male suspect attempted to escape in the dead of last night and made another attempt this afternoon at around 4 pm. The case was admitted to the treatment centre on Monday night.

 

Tagged with: covid -19 patient attempts to escape from treatment treatment and management of covid 19 cases
Mentioned: moroto regional referral hospital

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.