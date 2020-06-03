In short
Sources who asked not to be named for fear of reprimand, said a male suspect attempted to escape in the dead of last night and made another attempt this afternoon at around 4 pm. The case was admitted to the treatment centre on Monday night.
COVID-19 Patient Attempts to Escape from Moroto Hospital
3 Jun 2020
In short
Tagged with: covid -19 patient attempts to escape from treatment treatment and management of covid 19 cases
Mentioned: moroto regional referral hospital
