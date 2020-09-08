In short
Dr Paska Apiyo, a Physician and the Head of Case Management at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital says that the escapees have exploited the lax security at the facility to sneak out. She added that the escape is also aided by special hire drivers within the precincts of the hospital, who often drive them swiftly without being noticed.
COVID-19 Patient Escape Stirs Panic in Gulu
One of the holes created on the perimeter fence of the COVID-19 Treatment Centre in Gulu - Photo by Dominic Ochola.
