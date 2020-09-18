In short
The patients from Kitgum District had been denied admission at the referral treatment unit on Monday due to space limitations. On Thursday, they travelled to Gulu from where the Ministry of Health had sent a bus to transport them to treatment facilities in Kampala.
COVID-19 Patients Aboard Burnt Parliament Bus Admitted in Gulu
