COVID-19 Patients Blocked from Fleeing Jinja Hospital Isolation Centre

17 Jul 2020, 21:55 Comments 120 Views Jinja, Uganda Health Report
Security personnel converge at the entrance of the isolation center.

In short
The patients were protesting the poor living conditions at the centre, late meals, poor sanitation and delayed results. The patients further challenged the absence of guards at the facility which does not have a perimeter wall to protect them from intruders and the lack of psychosocial support.

 

