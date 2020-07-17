In short
The patients were protesting the poor living conditions at the centre, late meals, poor sanitation and delayed results. The patients further challenged the absence of guards at the facility which does not have a perimeter wall to protect them from intruders and the lack of psychosocial support.
COVID-19 Patients Blocked from Fleeing Jinja Hospital Isolation Centre
Jinja, Uganda
In short
Tagged with: coronavirus health worker patient
