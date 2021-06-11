COVID -19 Patients in Gulu Violating Home Based Care Treatment Guidelines

In short
William Onyai, the Gulu District Health Educator says that they have received information that the patients are mixing with other members of the public.
COVID -19 Patients in Gulu Violating Home Based Care Treatment Guidelines11 Jun 2021, 18:54 Comments 131 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Human rights Northern Report
Health Workers carying out rapid COVID -19 tests on students who returned from Kampala -Photo by Jesse Johnson James
In short
Tagged with: Aywee Health Center III COVID -19 Gulu District Ministry of Health Over 300 COVID -19 Patients Violating Home Based Care Guidelines in Gulu William Onyai, the Gulu District Health Educator
Mentioned: Aywee Health Center III Gulu District
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.