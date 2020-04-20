COVID -19: Positive Kenyan Truck Driver Transferred to Mulago Hospital

Cargo Trucks detsined for South Sudan Capital Juba parked at Elegu Town Council in Amuru District at the Uganda-South Sudan Border. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short

Dr. Patrick Odong Olwedo, the Amuru District Health Officer told URN in an interview that a team from Gulu Regional Referral Hospital transferred the patient from Elegu to Kampala for subsequent repatriation to Kenya.