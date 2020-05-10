Kimbowa Ivan
09:06

Covid-19 Positive Truck Driver Intercepted in Mukono Top story

10 May 2020, 09:05 Comments 200 Views Mukono, Uganda Health Business and finance Security Updates
Minstry officials washing hands with sanitizers after disinfecting the truck.

Minstry officials washing hands with sanitizers after disinfecting the truck.

In short
The fuso truck driver was intercepted on Saturday evening at a police check point at the Mukono-Jinja- Bugerere road junction on his way from Kampala to Mbale district.

 

Tagged with: MoH Intercept Truck Driver Who Tested Positive Against Covid-19 the Mukono Division Police Commander
Mentioned: Covid-19 MoH

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.