COVID-19 Positive Woman Undergoes Successful C-Section Operation At Entebbe Hospital

4 Apr 2020, 21:37 Comments 61 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Local government Misc Report

An expecting woman, who tested positive with the coronavirus disease-COVID-19, has today successfully delivered her fourth child.

The woman delivered a baby girl through. Caesarean section operation at 1:45pm today at Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital.

 

