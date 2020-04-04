COVID-19 Positive Woman Undergoes Successful C-Section Operation At Entebbe Hospital

In short
An expecting woman, who tested positive with the coronavirus disease-COVID-19, has today successfully delivered her fourth child.
The woman delivered a baby girl through. Caesarean section operation at 1:45pm today at Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital.
