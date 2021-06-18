COVID-19: Presidnet Tightens Restrictions

In short
According to President Museveni, the new measures are needed to address the fast rate at which the disease is spreading. As of today, 68,778 cases of the disease have been reported in the country. However due to an increase in the rate at which the disease is spreading , dwindling oxygen supplies in hospital and longer recovery times, the President said that country’s best option was to prevent spread of the disease
COVID-19: Presidnet Tightens Restrictions18 Jun 2021, 23:42 Comments 67 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.