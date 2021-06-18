Pamela Mawanda
23:51

COVID-19: Presidnet Tightens Restrictions

18 Jun 2021, 23:42 Comments 67 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
According to President Museveni, the new measures are needed to address the fast rate at which the disease is spreading. As of today, 68,778 cases of the disease have been reported in the country. However due to an increase in the rate at which the disease is spreading , dwindling oxygen supplies in hospital and longer recovery times, the President said that country’s best option was to prevent spread of the disease

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Lockdown President Yoweri Museveni COVID-19 Presidential Address

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.