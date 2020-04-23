COVID-19 Recovered Patient Decries Hostility, Stigma

In short
Banya, 49, says the search for persons who came to Uganda in March was a trigger for media instigated hostility against him and many of the people in this cohort. He says that prior to his admission at Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital, local leaders and residents from his community singled him out creating an impression that he was hiding from health authorities.
COVID-19 Recovered Patient Decries Hostility, Stigma23 Apr 2020, 12:18 Comments 141 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Media Misc Report
Dr. Chris Nsereko is leading the team of 65 medical and support workers who are managing the suspects and confirmed cases at Entebbe hospital
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.