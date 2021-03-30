In short
A number of schools visited by URN in Masaka and Bukomansimbi districts have replaced all the social behavioural messages with Covid-19 prevention messages.
Covid-19 Replaces Social Behavioural Campaign Messages in Schools Top story30 Mar 2021, 21:44 Comments 258 Views Masaka, Uganda Education Health Lifestyle Analysis
Covid-19 prevention signposts that dominating school compound over messages on other social challenges
In short
Tagged with: Covid-19 dominated School messages Covid-19 prevention messages Talking School Compounds
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.