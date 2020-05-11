In short
Those being investigated are Robert Tukamuhebwa, the director Rudnet a non- governmental organization that supplies condoms in district and Isaac Kaharuza, the political assistant of the former member of parliament for Rujumbura county Hon. Maj. Gen. Jim Katugu Muhwezi.
COVID-19: Police Investigate Rukungiri Taskforce Members for Selling Relief Food
Mentioned: Elias Byamungu, Moses Nanoka,
