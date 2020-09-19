In short
Brigadier General Francis Takirwa, UPDF Second Division Commander says that he recently conducted a survey in Kigezi above 10:00PM and was shocked to find people in bars drinking alcohol. Takirwa says that even boda boda riders continued carrying two passengers instead of one. He says that since people have remained adamant, the only option is to tell the president to issue a fresh lock down.
COVID-19: Security Officials Want Fresh Lockdown in Kigezi Region
19 Sep 2020
