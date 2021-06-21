In short
Some of those who failed to show up are the Minister for Presidency, Babirye Milly Babalanda and Attorney-General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka because of their recent contact with COVID-19 victims. The Minister of Public Service, Muruli Mukasa and Foreign Affairs State Minister in Charge of Regional Affairs, John Mulimba also did not swear in because even during the vetting by Parliament they were indisposed.
COVID-19: Seventeen Ministers Fail to Take Oath
21 Jun 2021
Kampala, Uganda
Vice President Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and David Bahati, the Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Industry). Photo by Olive Nakatudde
