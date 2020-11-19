COVID-19 Shouldn’t Be Used to Violate Rights - Kadaga

In short
The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has warned against using the Covid-19 pandemic to violate different human rights during the ongoing election campaigns.
Kadaga made the statement during the Thursday afternoon plenary session in which legislators took to the floor to condemn arrests of different political players and subsequent violence and killings in protests across the country.
COVID-19 Shouldn’t Be Used to Violate Rights - Kadaga19 Nov 2020, 19:19 Comments 238 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament 2021 Elections Report
The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Photo by Parliament of Uganda.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.