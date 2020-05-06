Olive Nakatudde
16:15

Covid-19: Speaker Tasks Joint Committee to Expedite NSSF Bill Top story

6 May 2020, 16:11 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Olive Nakatudde

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
In her communication to the house, Kadaga noted that she is aware of a number of concerns that have gained prominence due to the Covid-19 pandemic in regard to the savings. A number of people have signed an online petition demanding to access part of their savings.

 

Tagged with: NSSF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.