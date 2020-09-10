COVID 19: Suspects Quarantined as Kawempe Police Station Closes

In short
Onyango says investigations into the alleged defilement were concluded and the suspect was produced at Nabweru court and remanded to juvenile remand home at Naguru. However, officials at the remand home demanded for COVID 19 negative certificate before he could be admitted.
COVID 19: Suspects Quarantined as Kawempe Police Station Closes10 Sep 2020, 15:54 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Politics Breaking news
