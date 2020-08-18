Julius Ocungi
Covid-19 Suspects Undergo Self-Quarantine As Kitgum Lacks Male Quarantine Center

A medic takes swab samples from a woman who voluntarily turned up for covid-19 testing at Kitgum General Hospital. Photo By Julius Ocungi

William Komakech, the Kitgum Resident District Commissioner says 34 primary contacts, mostly family members and friends have so far been traced and advised to self-isolate from home as the district lacks space for male suspects.

 

