COVID-19 Takes Toll on Kidney Transplant Recipients

Dr. Josephat Byamugisha, the Director Makerere University Hospital (center) guides Ministry of Health Officials on a tour of the Organ Bio Bank which is being expanded to house organs like the kidney.

In short

Dr Robert Kalyesubula, a nephrologist at the hospital explains that the majority of those that they have received ended up in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and three of his kidney disease survivors have succumbed to the viral respiratory disease in the past week.