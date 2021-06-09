COVID-19 Taskforce Considering to Suspend Night Fishing on Lake Albert

A fisherman heading for fishing expedition on the Lake Albert waters. The COVID-19 Task force committees are considering suspension of Night fishing on the lake.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short

James Wanzala, a fisherman at Kijangi landing site, says that the proposed suspension of night fishing operations is good. He, however, wants the COVID-19 Taskforce to come up with appropriate measures to compel fishermen not to cross to the DRC while on the lake.