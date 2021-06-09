COVID-19 Taskforce Considering to Suspend Night Fishing on Lake Albert

In short
James Wanzala, a fisherman at Kijangi landing site, says that the proposed suspension of night fishing operations is good. He, however, wants the COVID-19 Taskforce to come up with appropriate measures to compel fishermen not to cross to the DRC while on the lake.
COVID-19 Taskforce Considering to Suspend Night Fishing on Lake Albert9 Jun 2021, 11:02 Comments 132 Views Hoima, Uganda Health Updates
A fisherman heading for fishing expedition on the Lake Albert waters. The COVID-19 Task force committees are considering suspension of Night fishing on the lake.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.