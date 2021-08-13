COVID-19 Taskforce Queries Mysterious Deaths in Karenga

In short
A 13-year-old girl was among the people whose lives were lost to alcohol over the last two weeks, sparking public outcry about the dangers of alcohol consumption to the community in Karenga. The other incident involved a couple, suspected to have taken excessive alcohol leading to the death of the wife and the husband in one day.
COVID-19 Taskforce Queries Mysterious Deaths in Karenga13 Aug 2021, 10:12 Comments 129 Views Karenga, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: 10 die from over consumption of waragi crude waragi
Mentioned: Karenga district covid 19 taskforce
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.