Pamela Mawanda
08:17

COVID-19 Test Fees Inhumane- Truck Drivers Top story

2 Sep 2020, 08:07 Comments 326 Views Kampala, Uganda Media East Africa Report
Truck Drivers waiting to be cleared Courtesy Photo

Truck Drivers waiting to be cleared

In short
On Tuesday, the Health Ministry started charging truck drives Shillings 240,500 for COVID-19 tests. The test results are needed before the truck drivers are allowed to enter and leave the country. Only negative drivers are allowed to enter the country.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Testing COVID-19 Testing Fee in Uganda Truck Drivers COVID-19 Fee
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Regional Lorry Drivers and Transporters Association Uganda Transport Association

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.