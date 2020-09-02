In short
On Tuesday, the Health Ministry started charging truck drives Shillings 240,500 for COVID-19 tests. The test results are needed before the truck drivers are allowed to enter and leave the country. Only negative drivers are allowed to enter the country.
COVID-19 Test Fees Inhumane- Truck Drivers
2 Sep 2020
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Regional Lorry Drivers and Transporters Association Uganda Transport Association
