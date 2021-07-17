COVID-19 Testing Has Increased-Twaweza Survey

In short
According to the survery, one out of three households in Kampala,Kyoteta and Tororo have carried out at least one COVID-19 test in the past month. The increase in testing comes at a time when the country is experiencing a spike in infections that have been traced to the Delta variant that is believed to be more infectious
COVID-19 Testing Has Increased-Twaweza Survey17 Jul 2021, 16:43 Comments 58 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Science and technology Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Testing in Uganda
Mentioned: Twaweza Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.