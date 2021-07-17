Pamela Mawanda
COVID-19 Testing Has Increased-Twaweza Survey

According to the survery, one out of three households in Kampala,Kyoteta and Tororo have carried out at least one COVID-19 test in the past month. The increase in testing comes at a time when the country is experiencing a spike in infections that have been traced to the Delta variant that is believed to be more infectious

 

