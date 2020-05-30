Flavia Nassaka
COVID-19 Tests for Ministry of Health Staff Starts

30 May 2020, 11:52 Comments 171 Views Health Misc Updates
Health Minster Dr Jane Ruth Aceng

These samples collected from both the ministry of health headquarters and Mulago National Specialised hospital will be tested from the National Public Health Laboratories in Butabika. This is a complement to an ongoing exercise whereby health workers involved in the surveillance and treatment of COVID-19 patients are tested every two weeks.

 

