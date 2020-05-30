COVID-19 Tests for Ministry of Health Staff Starts

In short
These samples collected from both the ministry of health headquarters and Mulago National Specialised hospital will be tested from the National Public Health Laboratories in Butabika. This is a complement to an ongoing exercise whereby health workers involved in the surveillance and treatment of COVID-19 patients are tested every two weeks.
