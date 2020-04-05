COVID-19: Thirty Suspects Test Negative at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital

In short
The thirty suspects’ samples were picked from people in different districts that make up Western region that include Ntungamo Isingiro, Ibanda, Bushenyi, Rubirizi, Mbarara and Rukungiri.
COVID-19: Thirty Suspects Test Negative at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital5 Apr 2020, 15:41 Comments 150 Views Mbarara, Uganda Health Misc Updates
