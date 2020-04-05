EDSON KINENE
15:54

COVID-19: Thirty Suspects Test Negative at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital

5 Apr 2020, 15:41 Comments 150 Views Mbarara, Uganda Health Misc Updates
Dr. Celestine Barigye Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital Director

In short
The thirty suspects’ samples were picked from people in different districts that make up Western region that include Ntungamo Isingiro, Ibanda, Bushenyi, Rubirizi, Mbarara and Rukungiri.

 

