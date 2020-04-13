Joan Akello
COVID-19: Three More Recovered Patients Discharged From Entebbe Hospital

13 Apr 2020, 20:17 Comments 251 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Local government Misc Report
Dr. Moses Muwanga the medical superitendent of Entebbe Hospital

Dr. Moses Muwanga the medical superitendent of Entebbe Hospital

On Saturday, the ministry discharged the first lot of four recovered patients and added three more today from the same hospital.

Therefore, 7 of the 31 confirmed patients at Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital have been discharged.

 

