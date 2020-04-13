In short
On Saturday, the ministry discharged the first lot of four recovered patients and added three more today from the same hospital.
Therefore, 7 of the 31 confirmed patients at Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital have been discharged.
COVID-19: Three More Recovered Patients Discharged From Entebbe Hospital
