Pamela Mawanda
17:51

COVID-19; Trucks to Adopt Relay System from Borders

25 Apr 2020, 17:42 Comments 126 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Business and finance East Africa Updates
Each truck will be driven by one driver who will be switched at the border with another one whose COVID-19 status is known Courtesy Photo

In short
The meeting which was convened yesterday decided that drivers will have to implement the relay system-where a designated driver drives to the Ugandan border and from there on, another from Uganda who has tested negative for COVID-19 continues with the rest of the journey.

 

