COVID-19: Uganda Airlines Suspends Several Flights

In short
“Following the spread of COVID-19 and the control measures put in place by various countries to contain its spread; In compliance with health and safety guidelines, operational requirements and regulatory obligations, we wish to communicate changes to flight operations,” reads a statement on the website of Uganda Airlines.
COVID-19: Uganda Airlines Suspends Several Flights18 Mar 2020, 10:38 Comments 147 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Uganda Airlines will acquire bigger planes this year to fly to international routes. The agreements will give Uganda access to these air spaces
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.