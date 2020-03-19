In short
Margret Orik, the Northern Region Prisons Commander disclosed this to URN an interview on Thursday. She explained that the top Uganda Prison Services leadership has resolved to suspend the visits in an emergency meeting held on Wednesday.
COVID -19: Uganda Prison Services Suspends Visits To Inmates Top story19 Mar 2020, 19:51 Comments 252 Views Health Security Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: COVID -19 outbreak Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, the Gulu District Chairperson magrete orik, the regional prisons commander maj. santos okot lapolo, the gulu resident district commissioner uganda prisons service -ups
Mentioned: gulu district
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.