COVID-19: Uganda Registers 14 New Cases

According to results released by the ministry of health, the 14 include five truck drivers, four returnees, three community alerts and two contacts. One of the contacts is a female from Namisindwa district who is believed to have into contact with the country's first COVID-19 registered death
COVID-19: Uganda Registers 14 New Cases25 Jul 2020, 13:14 Comments 224 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Updates
