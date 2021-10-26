COVID-19: Ugandans Unaware of What Vaccines They Got

Dr. Daniel Kyabayinze, an Epidermiologist at the MOH says fisher folks, truck drivers and pastoralists are prioritised for Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

In short

Dr. Misaki Wayengera, a member of the National COVID-19 Task Force says health workers have reported that upon turning up for their second jabs, some cannot tell whether they were given AstraZeneca or any other of the jabs currently being given.