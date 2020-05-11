In short
The new cases is Ugandan truck driver who arrived from Juba via Elegy. His sample was part of 2,296 other samples that were tested today at the Uganda Virus Research Institute
COVID-19: Uganda's Cases Rise to 122 Top story11 May 2020, 23:22 Comments 138 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Updates
