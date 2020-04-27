Flavia Nassaka
COVID-19: UPDF Doctors, Nurses Leave Mulago Hospital

Mulago released UPDF Medical Officers Contributing to COVID 19 treatment today.

Out of the 23 COVID 19 patients admitted at Mulago National referral hospital, 21 have been since discharged. Two remain admitted at the facility and according to Baterana these will be discharged as soon as tomorrow.

 

