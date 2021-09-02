COVID-19 Vaccination: African Countries Lagging Behind, 80% to Miss Global Target

In short
Data from WHO shows that only three countries; South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia have already met the target while two other countries, Seychelles and Comoros are on point. The countries doing well have been able to vaccinate many people by securing vaccines directly and not relying on donations
COVID-19 Vaccination: African Countries Lagging Behind, 80% to Miss Global Target2 Sep 2021, 15:49 Comments 159 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
