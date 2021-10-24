COVID-19 Vaccination Cards On Sale in Arua City

In short
Arua Resident City Commissioner Alice Akello has said she has received information that some health workers are selling vaccination cards to unvaccinated members of the public. The cards are allegedly sold between UGX15, 000 to 25,000.
COVID-19 Vaccination Cards On Sale in Arua City24 Oct 2021, 10:09 Comments 153 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Health Human rights Northern Updates
