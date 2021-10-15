COVID-19 Vaccination Cards on Sale in Lira

In short
While addressing the COVID-19 task force meeting on Thursday, Kareiga informed the team that the circulation of fake vaccination cards has been recorded at Lira Regional Referral Hospital. He however did not disclose the number of people involved in the unscrupulous deal for fear of jeopardizing investigations.
COVID-19 Vaccination Cards on Sale in Lira15 Oct 2021, 08:45 Comments 227 Views Lira, Uganda Health Human rights Crime Updates
