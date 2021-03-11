COVID- 19 Vaccination in Greater Luwero to Start On Monday

In short
Florence Namuyanja the Officer In Charge of Vaccination Exercise in Luwero district says that atleast 1,174 health workers from both government and private health workers are listed to benefit first in the vaccination.
COVID- 19 Vaccination in Greater Luwero to Start On Monday11 Mar 2021, 18:50 Comments 128 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Updates
A health worker immunising a child at Luweero Hospital. About 1174 health workers are expected to be vaccinated in Luwero
In short
Tagged with: COVID 19 vaccination exercise
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.