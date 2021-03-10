In short
Uganda is planning to vaccinate 22 million people in a phased manner using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The country has so received 964,000 vaccines some of which, according to the health ministry, have already been transported to all designated facilities by the National Medical Stores.
COVID-19 Vaccination Kicks Off in Uganda
10 Mar 2021
Kampala, Uganda
