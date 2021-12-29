Edward Eninu
COVID-19 Vaccination: Low Turn Up For Second Jab In Soroti

29 Dec 2021, 08:59 Comments 145 Views Soroti, Uganda Health Updates
Minister Dr Aceng witnesses one of the leaders in Teso taking his first jab at Soroti Sports Ground.

In short
Joseph Okado, a Village Health worker in Agule- Okoole in Aukot Sub County says that much as they mobilized the communities for the vaccine, they are not enthusiastic like it was in the first campaig

 

