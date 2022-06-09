COVID-19 Vaccination: PWDs Demand Special Inoculation Centers

In short
Ramadhan Lubowa, the PWDs leader in Mukono Municipality, says that the majority of his colleagues managed to get the first dose at the village level but currently vaccination is only at major health facilities. According to Lubowa, Mukono Municipality alone has over 2, 500 PWDs and about 300 managed to receive the second dose.
COVID-19 Vaccination: PWDs Demand Special Inoculation Centers9 Jun 2022, 11:03 Comments 121 Views Mukono, Uganda Health Lifestyle Local government Editorial
In short
Mentioned: PWDs
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.