Kimbowa Ivan
11:05

COVID-19 Vaccination: PWDs Demand Special Inoculation Centers

9 Jun 2022, 11:03 Comments 121 Views Mukono, Uganda Health Lifestyle Local government Editorial
Abdul Majara, one of the persons with disability geeting his second Covid 19 jab recently.

Abdul Majara, one of the persons with disability geeting his second Covid 19 jab recently.

In short
Ramadhan Lubowa, the PWDs leader in Mukono Municipality, says that the majority of his colleagues managed to get the first dose at the village level but currently vaccination is only at major health facilities. According to Lubowa, Mukono Municipality alone has over 2, 500 PWDs and about 300 managed to receive the second dose.

 

Tagged with: Persons with Disabilities Decry Access to Vaccination Centers for Second Covid-19 Dose
Mentioned: PWDs

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.