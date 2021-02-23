COVID-19 Vaccination Voluntary-MOH

In short
According to the Health Ministry, the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in the country in mid-March this year. If things go as planned, vaccination will then start by the end of the month. The first beneficiaries will be people aged 50 years and above, teachers, security personnel and persons with co-morbidities.
23 Feb 2021
