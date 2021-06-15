Alex Otto
COVID-19 Vaccine Theft: Health Ministry to Take Stock Top story

15 Jun 2021, 06:51 Comments 176 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Acting Kitgum General Hospital Medical Superintendant Dr Geoffery Okello reacts during covid-19 vaccination at the health facility on Wednesday.

In short
According to Aceng, they will conduct an assessment on the different health facilities both Government and private that received the vaccines to administer them free of charge.

 

