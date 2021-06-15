In short
According to Aceng, they will conduct an assessment on the different health facilities both Government and private that received the vaccines to administer them free of charge.
COVID-19 Vaccine Theft: Health Ministry to Take Stock Top story15 Jun 2021, 06:51 Comments 176 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Acting Kitgum General Hospital Medical Superintendant Dr Geoffery Okello reacts during covid-19 vaccination at the health facility on Wednesday.
In short
Tagged with: AstraZeneca Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng- Minister of Health Parliament Vaccine shortage Vaccine theft
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.