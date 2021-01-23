COVID-19 Vaccines Due in February As COVAX Signs Purchase Agreement of 40 Million Doses

In short
According to a new statement, the rollout of the drug will commence with the successful negotiation and execution of supply agreements which will add on to an existing agreement with Serum Institute of India (SII) in which the facility booked 100 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
COVID-19 Vaccines Due in February As COVAX Signs Purchase Agreement of 40 Million Doses23 Jan 2021, 11:41 Comments 230 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
