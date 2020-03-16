COVID-19: Vendors, Traders in Kampala do not Know much about the Virus

While the world is afloat with information regarding Coronavirus, many traders and vendors in downtown Kampala have no idea about the disease, how it is spread and how they can protect themselves

In short

While cases in Africa increase and scientists race against time to produce a cure for COVID-19, many ordinary people in Uganda do not know what the disease is, how it spreads or how it can be prevented. For traders and vendors in downtown Kampala, the much talked about disease, is blank slate for them