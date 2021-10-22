In short
The deceased, an elderly man who was referred from a health facility in Pandwong Division reportedly succumbed to COVID-19 complications at about 5 pm on Wednesday. However, his body remained on his death bed for close to 20 hours, until it was handed over to the relatives on Thursday afternoon.
COVID-19 Victim's Body Left in Hospital Ward for 20 Hours
22 Oct 2021
